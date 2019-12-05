Backed by ‘Bossku’ Najib, Wanita Umno says time for wing rep to have a go at deputy presidency

Wanita Umno chief Datuk Noraini Ahmad speaks during the 2019 Umno General Assembly at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 5, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Wanita Umno chief Datuk Noraini Ahmad said today the wing wants a constitutional change which will allow its representative to become party deputy president.

“This isn’t something new. We’ve had discussions and it’s been mentioned previously during other assemblies but this time backed by Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who said we are the backbone of the party, we hope there will be a motion tomorrow to put a women in the deputy president’s post,” said Noraini during a press conference at Putra World Trade Centre where the Umno General Assembly is taking place today.

“A proposal will be brought in to amend the constitution whereby a woman can be the deputy president as well, thus not only elevating Wanita Umno’s status but also it would be great recognition for us and the work we have done for the party thus far.”

Umno has traditionally had one deputy president and three vice-presidents, while the Wanita chief was a standalone post, along with the Umno Youth and Puteri chiefs.

But for many years there have been suggestions to upgrade the women’s wing’s status.

When asked why this suggestion was not made sooner, Noraini said that the amendment to the constitution was never brought to a resolution and this is the first time Wanita Umno are making a push for the deputy president’s post during the assembly.

“I have to correct you. It (the decision to amend the constitution) was never brought to resolution. All these while it was just a suggestion and never turned into a motion to amend the constitution,” Noraini said.

“However if you look at our memberships now we have the most members at 1.2 million and I’d like to thank the party’s leadership for recognising us as one of the main components of Umno and for suggesting that our status be upgraded.

“Women have been leaders all over the world and this would be great recognition for us from the party’s top leadership,” she added.