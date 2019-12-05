At annual meet, Puteri Umno chief bids to paint DAP as master of Pakatan

Puteri Umno chief Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan speaks during the 2019 Umno General Assembly at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 5, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — DAP is the true power of Pakatan Harapan, Puteri Umno Chief Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan claimed today.

Zahida claimed it was apparent Malay political leaders in the coalition were khadam (servants) to DAP.

Zahida cited recent incidents such as the entry of dead communist leader Chin Peng’s ashes to Malaysia and the case of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim who died from injuries sustained during riot during in Subang Jaya last year.

She claimed what DAP desired would be delivered.

“This is khadam politics. Khadam will never disrespect his master. Pleasing their masters from DAP is more important than caring for those who have fought wholeheartedly to secure the country’s peace and sovereignty,’’ Zahida said in her keynote at the Puteri Umno annual general meeting at the Putra World Trade Centre here today.

She went on to criticise some PH ministers as ineffectual.

She mocked Education Minister Maszlee Malik as the minister of black shoes and said he only knew how to make snide remarks to distract from his alleged servitude to DAP.

She derided a “young minister” as a being a good actor, likely in reference to Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s open threat against DAP after the member of the latter party criticised Bersatu and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.