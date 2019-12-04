Penang DAP, NGOs lodge police reports against Tajudin over ashes remark

DAP assemblyman Satees Muniandy with Penang DAP Youth and NGO members today lodged 10 police reports against Pasir Salak MP Tajudin Abdul Rahman over his ashes remark in Parliament. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEBERANG PERAI, Dec 4 — DAP assemblyman Satees Muniandy with Penang DAP Youth and non-governmental organisation (NGO) members today lodged 10 police reports against Pasir Salak MP Tajudin Abdul Rahman over his ashes remark in Parliament.

Satees said the Umno MP’s remarks linking the ashes of communist leader Chin Peng to Hindu holy ashes was an insult to Hinduism.

“He had equated our Hindu holy ashes to that of Chin Peng’s ashes and even though he had withdrawn what he said, he did not apologise for insulting our religion with such a remark,” he said.

He said it was clear that Tajuddin had insulted Hinduism with the intention of creating anger and hatred between the different races in society.

“He should be investigated under Section 3(1) and Section 4 (1)(b) of the Sedition Act,” he said.

The Bagan Dalam assemblyman said what Tajuddin said should not be labelled as a statement made under the immunity of Parliament.

He said provisions in Article 63 (4) of the Federal Constitution clearly stated that any action that can be classified as an offence under the Sedition Act is not protected under the Parliament immunity.

“I hope the police and prosecution will make the right decision to take action against Tajuddin for his unethical behaviour,” he said.

He expressed his disappointment with the Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof for not taking stern action against Tajuddin after the latter insulted Hinduism.

“Tajuddin was not punished for insulting Hinduism in the Dewan Rakyat just after he allegedly withdrew the remarks,” he said.

He said Tajuddin was only told to leave the Dewan Rakyat after he refused to sit down, not because of his insulting remarks.

Satees said this will only give space to other MPs to insult any race and religion in the Dewan Rakyat and be allowed to get off scot-free just because they withdrew their remarks.

He asked if the Dewan Rakyat will table a motion to suspend Tajuddin for insulting Hinduism or if he will not be punished at all.

“I hope the Dewan Rakyat Speaker will be more stern in handling this issue and any other low-class actions by the Opposition MPs that will only bring down the image of our Dewan Rakyat,” he said.