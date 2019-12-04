Hungarian woman tourist drowns in Langkawi

LANGKAWI, Dec 4 — A woman tourist from Hungary who had just arrived on the island drowned while swimming in Pantai Tengah near a resort here this evening.

Langkawi district police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said during the incident, Dr Barany Ilona Sacal, 61, who was staying at the resort with her 37 Hungarian friends was believed to have been swimming alone at the beach.

“The Padang Matsirat Police Station received an emergency call about 4.10 pm informing that the body was discovered.

“It is learnt that several members of the public had tried to provide emergency assistance to the victim, but to no avail,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Iqbal said the victim’s body was sent to the Sultanah Maliha Hospital here for post-mortem. — Bernama