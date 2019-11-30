Mohamad Asfia appointed acting Sarawak governor

Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang took the oath and signed the instruments of office before Kuching High Court Judge, Datuk Lee Heng Cheong at the Astana Negeri Sarawak, Petra Jaya. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Nov 30 — Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang was today sworn in as the acting Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak for the period from November 30 to January 11 next year.

The Governor, Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud is on leave.

Mohamad Asfia took the oath and signed the instruments of office before Kuching High Court Judge, Datuk Lee Heng Cheong at the Astana Negeri Sarawak, Petra Jaya, here.

Also present at the ceremony were Asfia’s wife Datuk Fatimah Mohamad Iskandar and the Chief Minister’s wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Haji Bujang. — Bernama