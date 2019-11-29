Waytha urges PKPS to allow Orang Asli community to bring out forest products

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Senator P. Waytha Moorthy says the Orang Asli community Hulu Selangor should be allowed to bring out bamboos and other forest products from the nearby forests. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 29 ― The Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPS) is urged to use its discretion and allow Orang Asli community in Kampung Songkok, Hulu Selangor to bring out bamboos and other forest products from the nearby forests.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Senator P. Waytha Moorthy said in a statement yesterday this was because the bamboos and forest products were their sources of livelihood.

He said that in response to a news report yesterday that the Orang Asli community from Kampung Songkok had been complaining that part of the forests near their village had been seized which prevented them from taking out forest products.

Meanwhile, Waytha Moorthy said the Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa) was still in the negotiation process with regards to the gazetting native land of the Orang Asli Kampung Songkok in Serendah and Batang Kali.

He said Jakoa had made the application to gazette the 247-hectare of land in both areas in September 2017.

However, the Selangor government has not yet approved the application as there are overlapping areas involving land that belongs to PKPS, he said.

Waytha Moorthy added the negotiations were ongoing to find the best solution that could benefit all parties involved, particularly the Orang Asli community in the area. ― Bernama