Vui Keong: Opposition MPs risk sacking from Dewan Rakyat by missing asset declaration deadline

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department in charge of legal affairs Datuk Liew Vui Keong speaks to reporters in Putrajaya November 27, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 27 — The Dewan Rakyat Speaker may suspend, fine or even sack Opposition lawmakers for parliamentary contempt if they fail to declare their assets by December 5, Datuk Liew Vui Keong said today.

Saying ample notice has been given to all MPs, Liew said the motion for the asset declaration was tabled and approved by the House

He stressed that reasons Opposition MPs were citing for non-compliance, such as security concerns, will not be tolerated.

According to the minister in the Prime Minister's Department in charge of legal affairs, one of the main reasons some MPs have reservations about declaring their assets was safety and security concerns.

He added that the MPs felt that by exposing their assets, their family members may be at risk of extortion or kidnapping.

“The Speaker can sack them for contempt of the House or suspend them from the House. A monetary punishment of RM1,000 can also be imposed, it’s part of the Standing Orders,” Liew said at a press conference after officiating the National Stakeholders Consultation on the Right to Information Legislation forum here today.

The forum was organised by the Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ) and the Coalition of CSOs on Freedom of Expression in collaboration with the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister's Department (BHEUU).

“We (Pakatan Harapan) have declared to MACC in October and till today nothing happened. There has not been a single case of extortion or kidnapping involving any of the Ministers and MPs’ themselves or their family members.

“Therefore their fear for not declaring is ‘unfounded’,” he said.

On July 1, the House approved the motion compelling all Dewan Rakyat members to declare their assets and that of their spouses, children, and trustees via statutory declaration, as prescribed by the Speaker.

In his speech during the opening of the forum, Liew also said legal structures should never be used to hide stolen assets and become the building blocks of hidden money trails.

“It serves as a useful tool to combat corruption, to curb abuse of powers and to detect conflict of interests. However, with regret, many Opposition MPs have refused to declare their assets.

“I sincerely hope that all the MPs will declare their assets promptly. Ultimately, we, the elected representatives, are the humble servant of the Rakyat, and the Rakyat have the right to know about all this information,” he said.