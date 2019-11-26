Zuraida joins growing list of PKR leaders demanding party withdraw sacking of members

Zuraida had reportedly accused her party’s disciplinary board of selective action in dismissing Zakaria and Ismail. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin has urged her party to withdraw the recent decision to expel some of its members.

Her call follows the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) admitting its mistake in sending a letter to PKR, advising disciplinary action against two members — former Bera PKR division chief Zakaria Abdul Hamid and Ismail Dul Hadi — who have since been sacked by the party.

“Since the MACC has admitted that they made a mistake, the party has to withdraw the sacking (of two party members).

“They should do it as soon as possible,” she told Malay Mail after launching the Waste Management Sustainability Forum here at the Pullman Hotel KLCC.

It was reported yesterday that Zakaria and Ismail were sacked on grounds of corruption and bribery after the party received a letter from the MACC on allegations which are said to have happened during last year’s party election.

Zuraida, who is also housing and local government minister, had reportedly accused her party’s disciplinary board of selective action in dismissing Zakaria and Ismail.

She also sarcastically called Zakaria’s expulsion a “brave action” as it was proof that the reform spirit in the party was collapsing.

She added that if it was true that the MACC had suggested action to be taken by political parties against members before they are proven guilty in court, the party should also act against members who had broken the country’s laws.

Besides Zuraida, other leaders like PKR vice-president Chua Tian Chang and Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim have also urged the party to review its decision on the matter.