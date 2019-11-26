Six more states to upgrade solid waste management system by year-end, says Zuraida

According to Zuraida, by signing the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007, the state authorities can do away with handling waste collection and cleansing. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin has expressed confidence that all remaining six states will be a party to the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 by the end of the year.

According to Zuraida, by signing the agreement, the state authorities can do away with handling waste collection and cleansing.

“Some states have not signed the agreement because in the past, they have this sort of understanding that Act 672 means they have to let go of their rights for collection and cleansing and some states still want to conduct [waste collection and cleansing] themselves.

“I will get everything ready by the end of this year, including getting the six states to sign the agreement, so that we can roll out action plans starting next year,” Zuraida told Malay Mail after launching the Waste Management Sustainability Forum here.

Currently, only seven states have signed an agreement with the federal government, to upgrade their solid waste management systems.

“The states can do away with that part and we don’t have to be imposed on them anymore,” she said, referring to the state authorities.

“With the national cleanliness policy, it will enable us to apply the policy throughout the country to ensure that the management of rubbish in the state are done in a uniform manner.

“We can determine the standards so that they can comply to it. The Act encompasses a larger scope of cleanliness, it’s not just about collecting rubbish,” explained Zuraida.

The agreement will handle areas including waste management, waste import licences and fee collection for enforcement.

Currently, the Act is only enforced in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Pahang, Johor, Negri Sembilan, Melaka and Kedah.