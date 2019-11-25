Motion to appoint state PKR chief as senator rejected by Melaka assembly

MELAKA, Nov 25 — The Melaka State Assembly today rejected a motion proposing the appointment of Melaka PKR chairman Datuk Halim Bachik as a senator.

All 13 Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen opposed the motion, 12 Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen supported it and two PH assemblymen from PKR were not in the hall when the vote was taken. The decision was announced by Speaker Datuk Omar Jaafar.

The two assemblymen who were not in the hall then were Ginie Lim Siew Lin (Machap Jaya) and Datuk Muhamad Jailani Khamis (Rembia). G. Saminathan (DAP-Gadek) has been excused from attending the sitting after he was charged with supporting LTTE.

When debating the motion tabled by Chief Minister Adly Zahari, Damian Yeo Shen Li (DAP-Duyong) and Datuk Gue Teck (PKR-Klebang) supported it while Opposition leader Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang) and Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali (BN-Lendu) opposed it.

When met outside the assembly, Adly said PH lost the vote today when the two PKR assemblymen decided to leave the hall.

“We will gather information from the other assemblymen as well as an explanation from the two assemblymen who left the hall,” he said. — Bernama