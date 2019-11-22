Minister: Indah Water to take over sewerage services in JB, Pasir Gudang

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Dr A Xavier Jayakumar, in a statement issued here today said the takeover process would be carried out and coordinated jointly by the Johor government’s subsidiaries,. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, Nov 22 — National sewerage company Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK) is taking over operations of 206 wastewater treatment plants in Johor Baru and Pasir Gudang from the Johor government during the first quarter of next year.

The takeover follows an agreement by the Johor government to hand over public sewerage services in areas under the jurisdiction of the Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) and the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council (MPPG) to IWK for operation and maintenance.

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Dr A Xavier Jayakumar, in a statement issued here today said the takeover process would be carried out and coordinated jointly by the Johor government’s subsidiaries, namely Johor Special Water Sdn Bhd (JSW) and Permodalan Darul Takzim Sdn Bhd (PDT), during the first quarter of 2020.

“The takeover is important to ensure a good and more efficient sewerage services in the two affected areas.

“The National Water Service Commission (SPAN) will monitor the takeover process to ensure that it is carried out smoothly and will not disrupt sewerage services to consumers in Johor Baru and Pasir Gudang,” he said.

Xavier also said that IWK would need about 24 months to repair and upgrade some of the plants to achieve the desired level of operation, as well as to meet the standards set by the Department of Environment (DOE).

The federal government, he said, would also look into the potential of setting up a wastewater-treatment centre to produce a new source of water, besides helping the state government to implement the Regional Sewerage Treatment Plant.

This is because currently, the South Johor area has less than five per cent of water reserves, so IWK’s expertise in treating sewage water as a new water source is very much needed, he added. — Bernama