Melaka assembly becomes chaotic over wild boar issue

MELAKA, Nov 21 ― The state legislative assembly today was interrupted by a brief commotion when the issue of wild boars crossing the Straits of Melaka came up.

It all started when state Opposition leader Datuk Seri Idris Haron interrupted Gue Teck (PH-Klebang) when he raised question on wild boar hunting operations in the state.

Idris said the state government should be more sensitive on issues regarding the country's diplomatic ties with Indonesia and should have a valid evidence before making the allegation.

On September 5, an English Language media reported the state Agriculture, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperative and Agro-based Committee chairman Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee as saying that wild boars could cross the Straits of Melaka from Sumatera to Melaka resulting in the rising population of the animals.

Meanwhile, replying to a question from Gue, Norhizam said until October, 479 wild boars had been shot. ― Bernama