Man stabbed to death in Rawang

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — A local man has been fatally stabbed in an incident in Kampung Baru Kundang, Rawang, here yesterday.

Gombak police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the 45-year-old victim was found lying with chest wounds by his friend at about 8.55pm.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical officer and the victim was believed to have been stabbed by a sharp weapon,” he said in a statement today.

He said police later arrested a 35-year-old Indonesian man to assist in the investigation.

“The motive was believed to be jealousy from the victim’s relationship with an Indonesian woman,” he said, adding that the body was taken to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for post-mortem.

Police are still looking for more individuals to assist in the investigation and any information can be directed to the Gombak district police headquarters’ Criminal Investigation Division at 03-6126 2222 or investigating officer ASP Agilan Iswaran at 019-523 0801. — Bernama