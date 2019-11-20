RM30m allocation to help Sarawakian PTPTN borrowers repay loans

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said state government has allocated RM30 million through the Sarawak Foundation to help PTPTN borrowers in the state to repay their loans. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Nov 20 — The state government has allocated RM30 million through the Sarawak Foundation to help National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) borrowers in the state to repay their loans.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said those who had been assisted would have to pay back to the Sarawak Foundation based on a mechanism that would be determined later.

Speaking at the 100th-anniversary celebration of Sekolah Kebangsaan Abang Leman di Kabong near here today, he said the state government had decided to help the borrowers to prevent them from facing other issues such as travel ban.

Abang Johari when tabling the 2020 state budget recently had announced the allocation. — Bernama