Malaysia Airlines says codeshare deals subject to partners’ assessments after FAA downgrade

A Malaysia Airlines Boeing 737-800 airplane is pictured on the haze-shrouded tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, September 18, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Malaysia Airlines said today its codeshare agreements to fly routes to the United States will stay at existing levels, subject to their partner airlines’ own assessments, after the country’s air safety rating was downgraded by the US aviation authority.

Malaysia Airlines passengers fly to the United States through its partners in the oneworld airline alliance, it said.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) yesterday downgraded Malaysia’s air safety rating, restricting the country’s airlines from adding new flights to the United States. — Reuters