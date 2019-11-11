Selangor MB, excos now required to declare assets

Amirudin said the move took effect on Aug 19 when all Selangor executive councillors took their oath to be free of corruption during the civil servants monthly assembly. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — It is now compulsory for the Selangor Mentri Besar and state executive councillors to declare their assets as part of efforts to promote a work culture that is free of corruption, and is also competent and transparent.

Announcing this today during the State Legislative Assembly sitting, Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the move took effect on Aug 19 when all Selangor executive councillors took their oath to be free of corruption during the civil servants monthly assembly.

This was undertaken with the support of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), he said, adding that the move would ensure continued accountability and integrity of the state government’s leadership.

Amirudin said this in response to a question from Michelle Ng Mei Sze (DAP-Subang Jaya) on whether the state government would follow the example of parliamentarians in declaring their assets.

Consideration would also be given to the MACC’s proposal that all state assemblymen declare their assets, he said, explaining that many assemblymen in Selangor were not holding positions with executive authority. — Bernama