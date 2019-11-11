Hundreds turn up in support of Paul Yong as rape trial commences, victim first to testify (VIDEO)

DAP assemblyman Paul Yong arrives at the Ipoh Sessions Court in Ipoh November 11, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 11 — The rape trial of DAP assemblyman Paul Yong started today at the Sessions Court here, with the victim the first to testify in the four-day hearing.

The 23-year-old Indonesian domestic worker arrived at 8am from victim protection in a car from the Prime Minister’s Department.

Meanwhile, Yong, clad in a grey suit and white shirt, arrived at the court grounds slightly before 9am together with his wife, Buntong assemblyman A. Sivasubramaniam, and Pokok Assam assemblyman Leow Thye Hin.

The Tronoh assemblyman was greeted with shouts of “Long Live Paul Yong” from about 200 of his supporters, who were also seen holding banners and placards.

Nobody from the media or public were allowed to enter the court complex amid tight security.

The trial is held in a closed proceeding and is limited only to the judge, the prosecutors, the defence, and lawyers holding a watching brief for the Indonesian embassy.

Yong’s defence team, led by Datuk Rajpal Singh, includes Malim Nawar assemblyman Leong Cheok Keng, and lawyer Farhan Sapian.

The prosecution team from the Attorney General’s Chambers comprises Azhar Mokthar, Ainul Wardah Shahidan, and Naidatul Athirah Azman.

On August 23, the state executive councillor in charge of Perak housing, local government, public transport, non-Islamic affairs and new villages, claimed trial to the charge of raping the Indonesian at 52, Desa Meru 2, Meru Desa Park, Meru Raya here on July 7, between 8.15pm to 9.15pm.