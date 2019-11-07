Education Ministry still awaiting UEC recognition study

Education Minister Maszlee Malik arrives at Parliament November 7, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — The Education Ministry is still waiting for the Unified Examination Certificate Task Force’s (PPDUEC) final report.

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said the task force, led by Eddin Khoo, should finalise the report by month’s end.

“I am communicating with them, and they are doing all the best to finalise the report.

“Because it was an engagement with many stakeholders, and they working in very limited manpower, but they are doing their best,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

On October 4, Maszlee said the PPDUEC asked to delay the submission until the end of the month.

The UEC is a standardised test for Chinese independent high school students but is not officially accepted as an entry qualification in Malaysia.