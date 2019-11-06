Noraini: Stop using PAC’s probe into VEP and RC as campaign material in Tg Piai

PAC chairman Datuk Noraini Ahmad answers reporters’ questions in Parliament October 14, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Noraini Ahmad today slammed “irresponsible” political parties for using the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) and Road Charge (RC) issue as campaign fodder in the run-up to the Tanjung Piai by-election on November 16.

Noraini said all matters raised in Parliament regarding VEP and RC are private and confidential and warned that sharing this information with the public is against the rules of the Dewan Rakyat.

The VEP is a permit issued by the Road Transport Department that allows foreign vehicles to enter the country. Last month, Malaysia halted the enforcement of its VEP scheme at its two Johor checkpoints.

“It is irresponsible to relate any party with this issue or harping the name of PAC as campaign material in the polls,” Noraini, who is also Parit Sulong MP, said.

She was referring to a police report lodged against BN candidate Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng over his alleged links to the VEP, according to a probe by the PAC.

Yesterday a police report was lodged in Pontian, which falls under the Tanjung Piai parliamentary constituency, which Wee is contesting in the by-election.

The reports urged authorities to investigate possible wrongdoing in the RM149.45 million project, which was to install and run the VEP system between Malaysia and Singapore.

Noraini said the Parliament PAC has conducted five proceedings since the issue was brought up in February this year with their last meeting on Oct 23.

Noraini said that since the proceedings are still ongoing, a report has yet to be presented to the Cabinet.

“After the committee has finalised its report, only then can we bring it to the Dewan Rakyat where it can be read and debated by everyone.

“Hence, for now, it is highly irresponsible to connect any individual to these proceedings or to use the Parliament PAC’s name as campaign material in the Tanjung Piai by-election,” she added.