HR minister says Pakatan govt confident of providing one million jobs by end of full term

The minister told Parliament during Question Time this morning that there are hundreds of thousands of jobs available, but the problem is that the youth are not interested in them. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran is confident that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration will be able to deliver on its promise of one million jobs by the end of its five-year term.

He told Parliament during Question Time this morning that there are hundreds of thousands of jobs available, but the problem is that the youth are not interested in them.

“Of course, we can deliver the promises. because right now. we have around 640,000 jobs available and not just in the 3D sector. We have more than 21,000 professional jobs and 22,000 technical jobs.

“There are 250,000 jobs in the green economy and more than 150,000 jobs have already been taken.

“The biggest problem we are facing now is that there are a lot of vacancies but no one wants the job,” Kulasegaran replied to a supplementary question from Opposition chief and Bera MP (BN) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

According to jobs portals, up till August 30, 2019, there were 50,326 jobs for graduates and 642,979 jobs for non-graduates. There are also 20,000 active employers offering jobs in various fields.

At the same time, over the past two years, nearly 50,000 workers have been laid off, with nearly 9,000 being offered the voluntary separation scheme (VSS).

The Lower House was told that in 2018, a total of 23,168 workers were laid off where 5,832 or 25.6 per cent of the figure was offered VSS. Up till September 30 this year, a total of 24,600 workers had been laid off with 2,975 or 12.1 per cent being offered VSS.