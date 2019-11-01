Police uncover drug lab in Puchong, seize drugs worth RM2.2m in several raids

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim (centre) poses for photos with some of the seized drugs during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur November 1, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The police uncovered a drug-processing laboratory and seized drugs worth RM2.2 million following the arrest of four men in raids in Kepong and Puchong, near here, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the suspects are believed to be members of a secret society.

He said the first raid was at a shopping centre on Jalan Kepong here at 2.10pm last Tuesday, during which two men were arrested.

Following the arrest of the two suspects, the police were led to a condominium unit in Batu Caves, where they found various types of drugs and also arrested two more suspects who were in a car at Jalan Metro Perdana 7 on the same day, he told a media conference here today.

He said the police searched the car and found 1,366g of heroin on the front passenger seat.

Mazlan said the second raid was at a two-storey house in a new housing area in Bandar Metro Puchong at 11pm on Wednesday.

The house is believed to have been used as a drug-processing laboratory following the discovery of syabu and ketamine, as well as various chemicals used to produce drugs, he added.

He said the four suspects, aged between 25 and 33, have been remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations. — Bernama