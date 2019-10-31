Deputy Speaker suspends Pasir Salak MP for two days after war of words on Kampung Baru

Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman is pictured in Parliament October 31, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman was issued with a two-day suspension from Parliament today following a heated exchange with Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad today.

The latter was about to wind up his ministerial replies on Budget 2020, when Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (BN-Arau) stood up and requested that Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon let Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh speak instead.

The Opposition thought Khalid’s speech would rile its members up, but the minister refused — which led to several Umno MPs standing up and jeering him.

Tajuddin then accused Khalid of being a broker for the Kampung Baru land swap deal, while Tan Sri Noh Omar (BN-Tanjong Karang) claimed that the minister is selling off Malay-owned land.

“I am not selling off the land but developing it, unlike previous leaders who did nothing for 60 years,” Khalid replied, which only drew more jeers.

Several Pakatan Harapan MPs then began shouting and trading insults across the floor before Rashid called for order, and issued a warning after 20 minutes had passed and Khalid had yet to begin his speech.

“Whoever does not sit down and continues to stand up to disrupt proceedings, they will be ordered to leave the House,” he said, before chaos again ensued as Tajuddin began shouting.

Rashid then ordered Tajuddin to be escorted out of the Lower House by the sergeant-at-arms.

“You caused the disruption and you are the only one that I am making an example of to the others to sit down,” the deputy Speaker said.

However, Tajuddin refused to leave the House and was subsequently suspended for two days from Dewan Rakyat.

Tajuddin was allowed to remain in his seat, but however, has been barred from talking as his two-day suspension is in force.

Rashid also warned Khalid not to provoke Opposition MPs and to get on with his winding-up speech.

Outside the House, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob then criticised both the deputy Seaker and Khalid for not answering their questions about Kampung Baru.

“Maybe it is their strategy not to answer questions about it,” he told reporters in the lobby.

Last week, Khalid said he is confident that Kampung Baru landowners will agree to the government’s offer of RM1,000 per square foot to buy over their land for redevelopment.