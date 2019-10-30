BN announces former Tanjung Piai MP Wee Jeck Seng as by-election candidate

MCA’s Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng has been named as Barisan Nasional’s candidate for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election on November 16. — Picture by Ben Tan

PONTIAN, Oct 30 — Barisan Nasional (BN) revealed tonight its candidate for the Tanjung Piai by-election, MCA’s Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng, who, at 55, is not that much younger than his Pakatan Harapan (PH) opponent as touted earlier by the pact.

The announcement was made by Johor BN chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad and MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong at the coalition’s Tanjung Piai by-election command centre along Jalan Umno here.

Also present were party leaders from fellow BN components Umno and MIC, and hundreds of supporters.

Wee, a Pontian Kechil native, began his political career by joining MCA in 1989 before contesting the Pekan Nanas state legislative seat and winning it by defeating DAP’s Tan Hang Meng in the 2004 general election.

In the 2008 general election, he contested and won the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat by defeating DAP’s Ahmad Ton with a majority of 12,371 votes.

Following that, he again retained his parliamentary seat for a second term in the 2013 general election after defeating DAP’s Mahdzir Ibrahim with a majority of 5,457 votes.

However, he lost to Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik in last year’s general election.

Wee was also appointed the deputy youth and sports minister from March 19, 2008 until June 3, 2010.

Yesterday, Parliamentary Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said BN will field a candidate younger than PH’s for the Tanjung Piai by-election.

The Umno vice-president said PH’s nomination of Datuk Karmaine Sardini, who is 66, goes against the Malaysia Baharu narrative that should promote young leaders to the fore.

This comes after Johor Umno chief Hasni mocked Karmaine’s age in a rally, saying the Bersatu candidate is already 66 years old.

Hasni was quoted as saying he hopes there will be no by-election again in the near future, referring to the death of the incumbent MP Dr Mohamed Farid that triggered the poll.