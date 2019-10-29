Police may call in parents whose children keep riding illegally modified bikes

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor speaks at the launch of the Royal Malaysian Police e-recruitment system at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur October 29, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Parents whose children consistently flout traffic laws by racing in illegally monitored bicycles may be called for questioning, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor said today.

He said the guardians would be contacted as the children may not fully understand the dangers posed by such modifications, amid public debate following yesterday’s acquittal of a motorist charged with reckless driving in Johor Baru that resulted in the death of eight teen cyclists using illegally modified machines.

“We have many ways of handling this, including bringing in the parents of these minors in for questioning if they fail to keep their offspring away from danger,” Mazlan said during a press conference at the national police headquarters in Bukit Aman.

He said the police traffic department is keeping a close watch on the use of such bikes on the road, adding that the machines will be confiscated too.

“I believe a special briefing and discussion session ought to be held regarding this, as such activities are seasonal,” Mazlan said.

The Magistrates Court in Johor Baru acquitted Sam Ke Ting yesterday, ruling that the 24-year-old was innocent of driving dangerously when she ran down a group of teen cyclists joyriding the modified bikes known colloquially as lajak on February 18, 2017 on a dark and winding road at 3.30am.