Road from Pekan Parit to Pekan Tanjung Belanja in Perak closed following landslide

IPOH, Oct 28 — The stretch along the FT073 route involving Jalan Seputih-Batu Hampar, Section 32, from Pekan Parit to Pekan Tanjung Belanja near here was closed following a landslide early today.

Perak Tengah Public Works Department (PWD) district engineer Noraida Yusof said the road stretch was closed since 3pm after it was found unsafe for road users due to dangerous slope conditions there.

“The road closure, stretching more than one kilometre, starts from Pekan Parit, which is after the intersection at the MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) until Taman Parit Jaya," she said in a statement here today.

She said motorists from Tanjung Belanja or Kuala Kangsar were advised to use an alternative road by using the FT072 route involving Jalan Bota Kiri-Tanjung Belanja and then FT005 Jalan Ipoh-Lumut, while those from Parit are advised to use Jalan Bota Kiri-Parit to Jalan Ipoh-Lumut.

She said police and PWD personnel would be stationed at the intersections of Pekan Parit and Jalan Belanja-Senggang to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, Perak Tengah district police chief Supt Barudin Wariso said the road stretch at Km33, Jalan Parit-Seputih had to be closed as there were cracks on the slope.

Following which, he said, motorists from Seputih will be diverted to Bota Kanan at the traffic light at Parit, while those from Simpang Senggang will be re-routed to Layang-Layang Kiri. — Bernama