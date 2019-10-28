Number of Johor flood victims increases to 482

Fire and rescue personnel assist flood victims in Kampung Maju Jaya, Johor Baru October 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Oct 28 — The number of flood victims in Johor increased slightly to 482 from 118 families as of 8pm, compared to 478 from 116 families this afternoon.

Chairman of the state Local Government, Urban Well-Being and Environment Committee Tan Chen Choon said the victims who were affected following continuous heavy rains were still staying in nine temporary evacuation centres (PPS), four of which were located in the Kluang district, two in Kulai and one each in Batu Pahat, Pontian and Johor Baru.

“The PPS in Dewan Parit Hassan was closed at 8pm after five victims from one family were allowed to return home.

“However, at 4pm, a new centre was opened in Kulai at Surau Kampung Sungai Siam to accommodate 46 victims from 10 families,” he said in a statement here today.

Tan added that in Kluang, the number of flood victims at the PPS in the community hall in Kampung Parit Haji Hashim increased to 21 from seven families while at the Kampung Kolam Air hall, the number remained at 35 from nine families.

“Meanwhile, in Kulai district, 161 victims from 36 families were placed at Masjid Al Muhajrin, Kampung Melayu Bukit Batu, and in Johor Baru, at the PPS in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taman Daya 2, the number of victims dropped to 26 from six families.

“In Batu Pahat and Pontian, the number of PPS which were still opened remained at one each, at SK Sungai Kajang and SK Melayu Raya,” he said.

He added that the number of victims in SK Sungai Kajang remained at 16 from three families while in Pontian, 88 victims from 20 families were placed at SK Melayu Raya. — Bernama