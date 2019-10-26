Deputy minister: Allegations of misconduct by Jakim officers taken seriously

A Jakim officer checks the halal certificate of a restaurant in Alor Setar January 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Oct 26 — Reports on allegations of misconduct in the issuance of halal certificates, have always been taken seriously by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh.

She said Jakim would also conduct investigations should there be complaints.

“There will be no compromise on misconduct by staff in issuing halal certificates.

“Anyone can come forward to provide us with information. The identity of the whistleblower will be kept confidential as we want to maintain Jakim’s integrity,” she told reporters at a press conference after opening the 3R Rahmah Expo, here today.

Fuziah was commenting on the recent article titled “Jakim’s Halal Crisis Deepens” by Murray Hunter on the Asian Sentinel website which claimed Jakim had not been serious in its investigations into misconduct and people were afraid to blow the whistle.

She also questioned the integrity of the website as according to her Asian Sentinel offices in Canada and Hong Kong had been closed. — Bernama