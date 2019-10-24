MOE denies ending adminstration assistants’ BITK in Perak

The Ministry of Education denies allegations of the stoppage of the Financial Duty Financial Incentive to 1,084 administration assistants in Perak. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) today denies allegation of the stoppage of the Financial Duty Financial Incentive (BITK) to 1,084 administration assistants (clerical/operations) who were handing financial duties in Perak.

The ministry, in a statement today, stressed that administrative assistant who were carrying out financial management duties were still eligible to be considered for the incentive based on a letter of notice dated September 30 on the implementation over the application for BITK as stipulated in the Service Circular Number 2 Year 2019.

‘‘MOE finds a misunderstanding among some State Education Departments towards the Service Circular Number 2 Year 2019 on BITK payments which was issued by the Public Service Department.

‘‘All State Education Departments/Divisons must implement the BITK to all qualified officers in line with Service Circular Number 2 Year 2019,’’ said the statement.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Azih Muda said he received complaints that the BITK payment was ended without notice to administrative assistants in schools in Perak.

Based on the complaints, Azih said the ending of the RM400 allowance was only realised during the salary payment in October. — Bernama