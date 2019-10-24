Deputy minister: Jakarta yet to notify Putrajaya of Malaysian firms involved in open burning

Smoke covers trees during a forest fire next to a palm plantation in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia September 14, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 ― The Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Ministry (MESTECC) said it still has not received details of Malaysian companies accused of open burning in Indonesia.

During Question Time today, Deputy Minister Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis @ Fakharudy also stressed that Malaysia will continue urging Asean nations, especially Indonesia, to abide by the Asean Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution.

“On Asean level, Malaysia will continue playing its role by urging member nations, especially Indonesia, to abide by the Asean Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution to prevent the transboundary haze.

“I want to stress here that we have never protected any Malaysian companies if convicted for causing fires in Indonesia, and until now we have actually, also not received in- depth details of any companies in Indonesia,” she said, adding that this was made difficult to track, as foreign companies are usually required to ink joint ventures with local companies in countries they intend to open operations at.

She was responding to an additional question from Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad who asked as to how her ministry planned to address the blame game over the haze.

He also asked if the ministry could draft a mechanism for Malaysian companies with plantations in foreign countries including Indonesia to observe a strict environmental protection code.

She said that Malaysia' s own proposal for a transboundary haze law is still being studied.

MORE TO COME