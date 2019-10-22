Mindset change needed for TVET to succeed, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — The success of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) depends not only on the system but also requires a change in mindset and close cooperation with the industry, said Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik.

He said TVET education system reforms in the country should emulate and explore the German education system as he noted that the fourth industrial revolution (IR4.0) demanded reforms in perspective and way of thinking, and the Germans are known to strive for perfectionism in all aspects of their lives.

“The German industries want only the best products and to make this possible the industries had come down to help the institutions develop the TVET education system that is needed.

“We are going all out towards industry-led TVET collaborations, TVET governance, improved systems industry engagement, quality and branding,” he said in his keynote address at the signing of the Industrial Collaboration Programme (ICP) secondary contract in Bangsar South, here today..

Also present were Technology Depository Agency (TDA) chief executive officer Datuk Zailani Safari and Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) CEO Abdul Yazid Kassim.

Under the ICP programme, industry players will collaborate with the academic world to enhance research and technology (R&T) capabilities and industry-university knowledge transfer.

At the event, six institutions of higher learning (IPTs) namely Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP), Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), UniKL Malaysian of Chemical and Bioengineering Technology (UniKL MICET) and Universiti Tuanku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) received research grants and postgraduate scholarship grants totalling RM4 million from several industry players. — Bernama