Govt developing legal framework for bike e-hailing, says deputy minister

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar is pictured in Parliament October 7, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — The Ministry of Transport is in the process of developing a legal framework and terms for ‘bike e-hailing’ or motorcycle taxi services.

Its deputy minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar said this was to facilitate the government in regulating the service to ensure that licensing terms and conditions were in line with regulations enforced on e-hailing services.

“The service concept is very much similar to e-hailing vehicle service which involves booking through online application system and the only difference is the type of vehicle used.

“A legal framework is necessary to safeguard the welfare and safety of the public who use the service, apart from establishing a transport ecosystem with uniform and fair rules,” he said during the oral question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Mohd Salim Sharif (BN-Jempol) on the latest development on the proposed implementation of the motorcycle taxi service or Gojek and the safety aspects.

In addition, Kamarudin said delivery services using motorcycles would also be regulated and licenced which would involve amendments to existing laws such as the Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board Act 1987, Land Public Transport Act 2010, Road Transport Act 1987 and related regulations.

In response to Mohd Salim’s supplementary question on job opportunities, Kamarudin said implementation of the motorcycle e-hailing service is expected to create about a million jobs. — Bernama