Agong grants audience to Shinzo Abe

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah is pictured at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2019. — Bernama pic

TOKYO, Oct 22 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today granted an audience to Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Akasaka State Guesthouse here today.

The meeting started at 3.40pm local time (around 2.40pm Malaysian time) and lasted about 20 minutes.

His Majesty is here on the invitation of the Japanese government to attend the enthronement ceremony of their 126th Emperor, Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace, which took place at 1 pm (around 12 pm Malaysian time) today.

Also present at the meeting were Malaysian Ambassador to Japan Datuk Kennedy Jawan, Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, Minister-Counsellor at the Malaysian Embassy in Japan Mohd Ishrin Mohd Ishak, Foreign Ministry’s Chief of Protocol Ambassador Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah and Director of Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) Tokyo Niqman Rafaee Mohd Sahar.

The Japanese delegation comprised Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Akihiro Nishimura, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister Minoru Kihara and Eiichi Hasegawa, Foreign Affairs Senior Deputy Minister Takeo Mori, Japanese Ambassador-Designate to Malaysia Hiroshi Oka and Director-General Southeast and Southwest Asian Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hiroshi Ishikawa. — Bernama