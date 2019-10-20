Tanjung Piai fishing jetties to be upgraded to boost economy, says minister

Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub Said upgrading of three fishing jetties in Tanjung Piai parliamentary constituency is expected to boost the economy and improve the livelihoods of fishermen and local community in the area. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PONTIAN, Oct 20 — The upgrading of three fishing jetties in Tanjung Piai parliamentary constituency here, with an allocation of RM3 million is expected to boost the economy and improve the livelihoods of fishermen and local community in the area.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said basic facilities such as refrigerated storage and stalls for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) would be provided to help boost income.

He said the project scheduled to begin early next year would include Jeram Batu Jetty in Pekan Nenas; Pengkalan Penghulu Jetty in Mukim Serkat and Sungah Boh Jetty in Mukim Air Masin.

“We are implementing this project as Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik when he was the Tanjung Piai MP as well as Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department had pledge to implement projects worth about RM14 million and the proposal had been approved by the Cabinet.

“This is an on-going process and we are fulfilling what had been promised. We are not simply doing this after his (Dr Farid) death,” he said after presenting a mock cheque for the project to Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) director-general Jamaludin Othman.

Salahuddin added that the upgrading works would not only be implemented in Tanjung Piai parliamentary but would be further intensified nationwide, giving priority to jetties which are in poor condition.

Also present at the event were Johor Federal Development Office director-general Dr. Mohd Khalid Abdul Samad and Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohd Sallehhuddin Hassan. — Bernama