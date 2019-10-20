Kit Siang: DAP committed to help Malaysians achieve developed nation status

Lim Kit Siang today reiterated how his party is committed to improving the lives of all Malaysians while stressing the need to possess a developed mentality in order to achieve the status of a developed nation. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — DAP stalwart Lim Kit Siang today reiterated how his party is committed to improving the lives of all Malaysians while stressing the need to possess a developed mentality in order to achieve the status of a developed nation.

The veteran politician, in a statement today, said how the failure to achieve a developed nation status in line with Vision 2020 should spur Malaysians to work harder, at the same time adopting a more matured mindset to aspire and become among the world’s leading nations.

“DAP believes that if we are to make life better for all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion or region, we must have the mentality of a developed nation, to break the trajectory towards a failed, rogue and kleptocratic state and dare to aspire to become a top world-class nation in as many fields of human endeavour as possible,” he said.

Lim said possessing a developed mentality meant understanding the need to stay committed to and being matured in making decisions that would help the country achieve its goal of being recognised as a developed nation.

He cited an example of how some had been asking why the former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is still not imprisoned despite being hauled to court, saying the people must understand each authoritative process has its own time frame to produce results.

“But we must be consistent in wanting to restore the rule of law and Malaysians must accept that the due legal process takes time.

“We must be determined that all the kleptocrats, whether former prime minister, former deputy prime minister, former Cabinet ministers or “titans” of the previous era, together with the sharks and ikan bilis, must be brought to book for their kleptocracy, corruption and abuses of power.

“Or, nobody would believe that Malaysia could make headway to become a leading nation of integrity,” added the Iskandar Puteri MP.

Concerning recent reports that a government without DAP was being mulled, Lim brushed it aside as a plot by the opposition to regain control of the government, while also looking to effectively escape days in court and potential punishments.

“This is an important reason why Malaysians who care for a better life in the future for all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion or region, must unite to ensure that the war against kleptocracy and corruption is carried out to its logical conclusion.

“Which can only be accomplished if the Pakatan Harapan Government remains intact, unwavering and committed to the goal of a united, just, democratic, harmonious and incorruptible Malaysia,” he said.