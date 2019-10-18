1MDB scandal: Court sets Feb 5 to hear application to forfeit money seized from Johor BN

The money, allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, was seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 ― The High Court here today set February 5 next year to hear the prosecution's application to forfeit RM677,872.55 that was seized from the Johor Baru Barisan Nasional (BN) division to the government.

The money, allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, was seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali set the date during the case management which was attended by deputy public prosecutor from MACC, Allan Suman Pillai, and lawyer Syahrul Syazwan Salehin, representing Johor Baru BN.

He also ordered both parties to submit their written submission on or before January 28 next year.