DAP Youth urges police to probe death threat against Kit Siang

DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) National chief Howard Lee shows the police report filed against a Facebook user for posting death threat on Lim Kit Siang. ― Picture by John Bunyan

IPOH, Oct 15 — DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) chief Howard Lee asked the police today to fully investigate a Facebook user for making a death threat on Lim Kit Siang.

Lee said that the person posted yesterday that “Lim Kit Siang should be killed”.

“Freedom of speech is a fundamental right which is recognized and guaranteed in the Federal Constitution. I’m always open and celebrate different political views.

“However, I strongly believe that this death threat is not part of the human right,” he told reporters after lodging a report at the Ipoh district police headquarters here.

He said the DAPSY condemned the threat and hoped police would bring the issuer to justice.

He urged Opposition parties to also condemn the threat to indicate their rejection of hate politics.