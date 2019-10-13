Rasah MP to look after Gunasekaran’s portfolio in latter’s absence, says minister

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks to reporters at the launch of the Electric Train Service 2 (ETS2) and the Integrated Development of Ipoh Train Station project in Ipoh October 10, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

SEREMBAN, Oct 13 — Rasah member of Parliament (MP) Cha Kee Chin will oversee all operations and public services in Seremban Jaya state constituency following the detention of its assemblyman P. Gunasekaran.

Gunasekaran, who is also Negri Sembilan DAP deputy chairman, was detained since Thursday under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

Negri Sembilan DAP chairman and Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said this was to ensure that people continued receiving aid and services.

“The operation is not a problem because he has a service team, comprising council members and staff, at his service centre. The Rasah MP will also be monitoring the delivery of services.

“Operations and services will not be affected, we will continue his work while he is not with the people now. I don't think it has any impact on the state constituency,” he told reporters after visiting Gunasekaran’s family at his residence here, where DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang was also present.

Meanwhile, Loke requested that the investigation into his deputy's case be resolved quickly. — Bernama