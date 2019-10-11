Bukit Aman says not ruling out more Tamil Tiger supporter arrests

Principal assistant director of the Counter-Terrorism Division (E8) of the Special Branch Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay attends a press conference at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur October 10, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The police have not ruled out the possibility of arresting more individuals to facilitate investigations into the case involving the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) terrorist group in Malaysia.

Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division (E8) principal assistant director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, said the police had 28 days to conduct investigations on the seven individuals, including the two state assemblymen who were detained yesterday.

“The police are not ruling out the possibility of more individuals being arrested to assist in the investigations if there is enough evidence,” he told a press conference at the Bukit Aman monthly assembly, here today.

In this regard, he advised all parties to stop making statements that could affect the investigation process and public perception.

Counter-terrorism police carry out an operation against suspected Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) sympathisers in Segamat October 10, 2019. — Picture courtesy of PDRM

However, he pointed that there were no restrictions on individuals or parties who wanted to voice their personal views, but it would be a mistake to support, promote or raise funds for the LTTE terrorist group.

“...action can be taken if they (their actions and activities) are detected on social media or any other platform,” he said.

Commenting on the purpose of activating the LTTE in the country, Ayob Khan said: “From what we can see, the pictures shown are LTTE images, this is not a matter of the Tamil rights struggle in Sri Lanka and so on, it is a struggle for promoting the terrorist group.”

Counter-terrorism police carry out an operation against suspected Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) sympathisers in Sungai Siput October 10, 2019. — Picture courtesy of PDRM

He reiterated that according to the laws of the country, the LTTE has been listed as a terrorist group since 2014, adding that it was also listed as a terrorist organisation in the United States, India and Sri Lanka.

Yesterday, seven individuals including the two state assemblymen from Melaka and Negeri Sembilan, were arrested in the operation carried out by Bukit Aman as they were suspected of promoting, supporting, possessing materials and channelling funds to the LTTE.

All of them were detained in operations around Selangor, Perak, Kedah, Negri Sembilan, Melaka and Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama