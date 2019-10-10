Three strike it big with lottery winnings this week

Lady Luck seems to have smiled on three lottery-playing individuals this week. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Lady Luck seems to have smiled on three individuals this week, beginning with a sales executive in his late 40s who won the Magnum Life Grand Prize, granting him RM1,000 a day for the next 20 years.

The man won the prize yesterday with the winning combination of ‘11, 18, 20, 23, 29, 32, 34, 36’ which was purchased randomly. He said he had been playing Magnum Life by placing RM10 lucky pick bets every draw, since the game was launched last year.

“To be able to see my bank account increase by RM1,000 every day for the next 20 years is a dream come true. I will definitely look forward to checking my bank account daily now,” the sales executive was quoted as saying.

The second place winner of the Magnum Life draw is a shopkeeper from Klang in his late 20s, which garnered him RM100,000. As with the Pahang sales executive, the shopkeeper has been playing the draw since last year.

“To win this is indeed very timely as I am saving up for my marriage coming soon. My plan is to utilise the money won for a memorable marriage this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, a businessman from Kuala Lumpur in his 40s won nearly RM13 million from the 4D Jackpot 1 on Sunday, with the winning numbers of 9788 + 4696.

He said he bought the numbers, which are his favourite lucky ones, at the newly renovated Magnum Subang Jaya outlet since it has a fresh look.

“I never fail to play the Jackpot game when there is a draw, and my winnings will be shared with my family members while the remaining are to be invested for rainy days ahead.

“I am really pleased with this windfall, and it will definitely change the lives of my loved ones for the better,” said the avid jackpot player.