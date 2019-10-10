Primary school security guard pleads not guilty to sexual assault of three girls in Ampang

Mohd Sulaiman Balakrishnan Abdullah has also been charged with three counts of making the girls, aged eight and nine, watch a sex video. — AFP file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — A primary school security guard was charged in the Ampang Sessions Court here today with six counts of physical sexual assault on three girls and three counts of making them watched a sex video.

Mohd Sulaiman Balakrishnan Abdullah, 41, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges after they were read out separately in three courts before judges Suzana Hussin, Norhazani Hamzah and Azrul Darus.

On the physical sexual assault charges, Mohd Sulaiman Balakrishnan was alleged to have committed the offence on the girls, aged eight and nine, at the guard post and surau of a primary school in Ampang between January and September this year.

The charges were framed under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides maximum imprisonment of up to 20 years and is also liable to whipping if found guilty.

On the three counts of making the girls watched the sex video, made under Section 15 of the same law, the offence was allegedly committed at the same guard post in August this year.

For that, he faced imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine for up to RM20,000, or both, if found guilty.

No bail was allowed and the court set November 11 for mention. — Bernama