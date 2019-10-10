Perak MB says there is no necessity to hold state elections for now

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu says the state government administration under the leadership of Pakatan Harapan together with the existing Exco is still strong. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 10 ― There is no necessity to hold a Perak State Election at the moment, pointed out Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said the state government administration under the leadership of Pakatan Harapan (PH) together with the existing Exco was still strong and thus there was no reason to call for a state election as viralled in the social media currently.

“I don’t have to seek an audience with His Royal Highness the Sultan of Perak (Sultan Nazrin Shah) to dissolve the DUN (State Legislative Assembly) or otherwise because the Exco line-up and I give full attention on developing the state and I am preparing to deliver the 2020 Budget that would be tabled next month.

“In Malaysia, we practice democracy where the DUN and Parliament must be dissolved every five years so I believe the EC (Election Commission) and everyone are always prepared to face the general election every five years,” he told reporters after attending the official launch of ETS2 (Electric Train Station 2) and Ipoh Unified Railway Development at the railway station here today.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also the state PH Chairman, said political leaders whether from the ruling party or the opposition, must give their focus to develop the state and country instead of politicking and bickering between one another all the time to gain power.

He was commenting on the news that was viralled regarding the purported Perak state election that would be held soon following the resignations of several State Assemblymen from the DAP who left the party to become Independent representatives.

Earlier, Sultan Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah had consented to open the meeting of the State Legislative Assembly. ― Bernama