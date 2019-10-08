Not interested, Dr M says of Umno’s bid for joint rule

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan floated the idea of a largely Malay government consisting of the three parties following calls for Bersatu to abandon Pakatan Harapan. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia would not join PAS and Umno to govern Malaysia, stressing that a multiracial country needed a diverse government.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan floated the idea of a largely Malay government consisting of the three parties following calls for Bersatu to abandon Pakatan Harapan.

Dr Mahathir, who is also the prime minister, rejected any possibility of this today.

“We have no interest to do that.

“We realise our country is a multi-racial one. Each government, since we achieved independence until now, has had Cabinet members from all races.

“That is a fact which we cannot reject. That our country is a multi-racial one and all races have rights in our country,” he told a press conference at the lobby of Parliament today.

On his Facebook page yesterday, Mohamad asked if Dr Mahathir would sacrifice his position and interests to “again uphold the power of Muslims in the country.”

The Umno deputy president claimed Dr Mahathir should form a government with the support of Umno, PAS and their remaining allies he were truly concerned about restoring the dignity of Malays and Islam.



