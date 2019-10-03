PAS reiterates support for Dr M as PM, says transition squabble ‘very immature’

PAS information chief Kamaruzaman Mohamad said any squabble over the transition among Pakatan Harapan leaders is very immature and is negatively affecting public perception of the administration. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Opposition Islamist party PAS has today again thrown its support behind Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to stay as prime minister until Parliament is dissolved.

In a statement, its information chief Kamaruzaman Mohamad said any squabble over the transition among Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders is very immature and is negatively affecting public perception of the administration.

“The action by certain component party leaders squabbling in social media is very immature. It causes an unhealthy perception among the public who are sick of the leaders who love politicking more.

“In addition, it also causes uncertainty towards political and economic stability among foreign investors and capitalists, which at the same time impedes the national economic restoration agenda,” he said.

Kamaruzaman said PAS feels that the issue of transition has been settled following Dr Mahathir’s statement earlier today.

Dr Mahathir had earlier today said that the transfer of his position to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has not been deliberated, after the former was again accused of reneging.

The prime minister was responding to the issue brought up by PKR advisory council deputy chairman Syed Husin Ali, who pointed out that there was no official date for Dr Mahathir to make way for Anwar as PM.

In response, Anwar insisted that the transition plan was indeed discussed by Pakatan Harapan prior to the 14th general election, although no exact date was decided.

It was initially thought the transition would take place within two years of the 14th general election, but it has since been revealed to no timeline was formally agreed.

However, both men have repeatedly reiterated their trust that the transition will take place when they are ready.