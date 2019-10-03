Now, Dr M says power transition has never been discussed

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attends the launch of the Security and Public Order Policy at the Home Ministry in Putrajaya October 3, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 3 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the transfer of his position to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has not been deliberated, after the former was again accused of reneging.

Dr Mahathir was responding in a press conference today to PKR advisory council deputy chairman Syed Husin Ali’s criticism of him over the matter.

“We’ve never discussed it,” said Dr Mahathir.

“We have to study the situation, if the work is half done or not done, then it will be difficult,” he continued when asked if he would specify a date for the transition to provide certainty in the matter.

Syed Husin criticised Dr Mahathir during a forum celebrating the contributions of PAS founding member and president the late Dr Burhanuddin al-Helmy.

He pointed out that there was no official date for Dr Mahathir to make way for Anwar as PM.

PPBM Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman responded by criticising Syed Husin in return and saying Dr Mahathir will honour his promise to step down before the 15th general election.

Pakatan Harapan has previously admitted that there was no fixed timeline for the transition.