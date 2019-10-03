Johor Amanah will focus on five polling centres for Tanjung Piai

The Tanjug Piai by-election will be held on November 16, with nomination set for November 2 and early voting on November 12. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, Oct 3 —Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) will focus on five out of the 27 district polling centres (PDM) for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election.

Johor Amanah chief Aminolhuda Hassan said the five were located in the Kukup state constituency within the Tanjung Piai federal seat.

“Johor Amanah has already held a special meeting on the upcoming by-election where a committee chaired by me has also been set up.

“In addition to that, we have also started our movement that includes meetings with the respective village heads,” said Aminolhuda today.

He was commenting on the Tanjung Piai by-election after visiting the Seri Kota Puteri 2 secondary school in the Kota Puteri Industrial Area at Masai here.

Aminolhuda, who is also the Johor Education, Human Resources, Science and Technology Committee chairman, said the meeting was held so that late Tanjung Piai incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik’s pledges to affected villages could be examined.

The Election Commission (EC) announced on Tuesday that the by-election will be held on November 16, with the Nomination Day set for November 2 and early voting on November 12.

Kukup is represented by Umno’s Datuk Mohd Othman Yusof, who won the seat in the last general election last year.

Due to that, the area also comes under the care of its state legislative seat coordinator Suhaizan Kaiat who is from Amanah. He is also the Johor state legislative assembly speaker.

The Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election was triggered by the death of Dr Md Farid, 42, from a heart attack last month.