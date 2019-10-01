Tg Piai by-election: Candidates as young as 18 can contest, says EC

The Election Commission logo is seen at its headquarters in Putrajaya January 10, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 1 — The Tanjung Piai by-election will be the first election in which Malaysians as young as 18 can contest.

Election Commission chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said this follows amendments to the Federal Constitution which have already been gazetted.

“Political parties can field candidates who are just 18 years old because the amendments to the constitution on this have been gazetted.

However, Azhar said their eligibility to contest will be determined on nomination day (November 2) by the returning officer.

Before the amendments, the minimum age to be able to contest in elections was 21.

Polling is on November 16 while early voting on November 12.

Amendments to Article 47 of the Federal Constitution pertaining to the minimum age to be able to contest in elections received the consent of the King on Sept 4 and were gazetted on Sept 10.

“SPR (EC) will engage with political parties soon as it was a bipartisan initiative and will sit down together (with them) to discuss what has been passed and gazetted,” Azhar said.

Asked about the minimum voting age (also 18 years), Azhar said the 18-20-year group cannot vote in the Tg Piai by-election because amendments to Article 119 to allow this (lowering of voting age from 21 to 18) have not been gazetted. — Bernama