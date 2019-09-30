Syed Saddiq calls Foodpanda riders for meeting, vows to discuss grievance with Cabinet (VIDEO)

Foodpanda’s recent revision of its payment and incentive schemes for riders based outside the Klang Valley has led to discontent, since the new system is perceived to decrease their potential earnings. — Picture courtesy of foodpanda

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said today he will raise the issue of the ongoing Foodpanda rider strike in the next Cabinet meeting.

He expressed his sympathies with the employees of the online food delivery service, and said he wishes to talk to them so that they can be appropriately defended.

“We need better laws governing our gig economy. Priority to the workers, not to the corporation,” Syed Saddiq said on Twitter, referring to the employment system for temporary positions where independent workers are contracted for short-term jobs or engagements.

Saya bersimpati dengan nasib pekerja pekerja Food Panda.



Saya ingin berdialog dengan saudara untuk pembelaan yang sewajarnya. Isu ini akan saya bangkitkan dalam mesyuarat jemaah menteri.



In the accompanying video, the minister noted that many of Foodpanda’s workers as well as those in the gig economy are predominantly youth who work day and night.

“The gig system has many benefits, but we must ensure there is a comprehensive check and balance system to it, which can defend workers’ rights.

“Thus, tomorrow night, at 9pm, I wish to invite the Foodpanda riders to come to my house at No 4, SS1/41, Petaling Jaya, for a dialogue session. I want to hear your voices so that this issue can be raised during Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting,” he said.

Foodpanda’s recent revision of its payment and incentive schemes for riders based outside the Klang Valley has led to discontent, since the new system is perceived to decrease their potential earnings.

Despite the company stating this will not be the case and that the new system is meant to offer more flexibility to its 12,000 riders in Malaysia, some riders in locations, including Negri Sembilan, Johor, Melaka and Sabah, are planning to go on strike for three days to a week in protest against the new system.