IWK denies water disruption caused by their Bandar Mahkota sewage treatment plant

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK) deny that the closure of the Sungai Semenyih Water treatment plant yesterday was due to pollution reportedly coming from their sewage treatment facility in Bandar Mahkota.

This follows after Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a press statement yesterday pointed out that the pollution stemming from a sewage plant in Bandar Mahkota has contaminated their raw water source.

“Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK) wants to emphasise that the closing of the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant yesterday was not due to the sewage treatment operation carried out at the IWK plant, instead it is due to the illegal disposal of waste near the IWK plant,’’ said the firm in a statement today.

IWK said its personnel along with officers from the Department of Environment (JAS), Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS), National Water Services Commission had identified the source of the pollution in the form of chemical odour, 2km away from their sewage treatment plant.

“IWK and JAS have lodged a police report on the illegal dumping. At 10pm (yesterday), along with the aid of the police, IWK have open several manholes near the area and found the odour had come from those manholes. The police had also inspected the suspected IWK facility.

“At 1am, LUAS and Air Selangor had inspected the mentioned IWK facility and LUAS had allowed IWK to carry out its operation as usual,’’ said the statement.

IWK also express its frustration after being pointed out as the cause of the Sungai Semenyih water treatment to close without basis.

Yesterday, Air Selangor announced that it had temporarily paused operations at the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant after they detect foul smell coming from their raw water source.

The temporary closure has led to water disruptions to some 372,031 users in the Petaling district, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang.