Payments of Cost of Living Aid for appellants to be made on Monday, says finance minister

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the payment is expected to benefit nearly 220,000 recipients with an estimated allocation of RM120 million. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The Cost of Living Aid (BSH) payment for approved appellants will be made on Monday (September 30) as proof of government’s concern for the low-income group (B40), said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said the payment is expected to benefit nearly 220,000 recipients with an estimated allocation of RM120 million.

“The payment will be credited directly into their respective bank accounts registered during the BSH 2019 appeal application,” he said in a statement here today.

Lim explained that a total of RM4.2 billion has been disbursed in the entire BSH 2019 payment phases (including the appeals) to nearly 3.9 million qualified households.

“It also involves additional assistance of RM120 per child to be limited to a maximum of four dependent children involving nearly 3.6 million children of the BSH recipients,” he added.

Dependent children refer to children aged 18 years and below while those with disabilities are not limited by their age.

Those with further questions can call the toll-free line at 1-800-88-2747 or email [email protected]. — Bernama