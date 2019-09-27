Retail prices for RON95 and diesel unchanged, RON97 goes up

Fuel nozzles at a petrol station in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Sept 27 — There will be no change in the retail price for RON95 and diesel fuel, but the retail price for RON97 will increase by 12 cents per litre for the period of September 28 to October 4.

In a statement today, the Finance Ministry said the price for RON95 and diesel remains at RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre respectively.

“However, RON97 shoots up from RM2.67 to RM2.79 per litre,” the statement read.

The statement added that based on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) the retail fuel prices for RON95 and diesel are supposed to be sold at RM2.49 and RM2.39 respectively during the said period.

“However, the prices for both the products has been maintained, which is in accordance with the government’s decision to stabilise the retail price for petroleum-based products and look after the welfare of the people,” the statement further read.

The total subsidy borne by the federal government for the aforementioned period is RM173.26 million with RM143.56 million for RON95 and RM29.70 million for diesel fuel.